SZABIST, TULIP host cultural celebrations

KARACHI - In a remarkable celebration of cultural exchange and unity, SZABIST University’s Karachi Campus, in collaboration with Turkish Alumni In Pakistan (TULIP), hosted a vibrant event at its premises. The chief guest for the evening was the Consul General of Turkey, Cemal Sangu. The event began with a warm welcome from Prof Dr Mohammad Altaf Mukati, Vice President of academics at SZABIST University, acknowledged the diverse gathering, expressing en­thusiasm for the cultural and educational exchange. Halil Ibrahim Basaran, Karachi Program Coordina­tor at TIKA, added a layer of significance to the event with his address. He shed light on TIKA’s role in promoting cultural harmony and collaboration. The highlight of the evening was the address by Cemal Sangu, the Consul General of Turkiye. Sangu shared valuable insights into the diplomatic and cultural significance of the event but also emphasized educa­tional empowerment, especially for women.