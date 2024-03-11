Terrorism Persists

The detonation of an explosive-laden motorcycle in Pe­shawar, claiming two lives, reminds us of the persis­tent threat of terrorism faced by Pakistan. The sus­ceptibility of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to terrorism-related incidents is a grim reality and a serious challenge before the federal and the respective provincial governments. Pakistan has to walk out of this menace of ter­rorism that takes away innocent lives and deteriorates the security situation in the country. The question is how and with what strategy. Doubtless, the new government must tighten its laces to address this problem, which is as critical as the economic issues facing the country.

The loss of lives and injuries resulting from such coward­ly attacks are a grim reminder of the challenges in maintain­ing peace and security. Pakistan’s terrorism problem is com­plex and dates back to a history that is taking a consistent toll on the present. The counter-terror measures must extend be­yond the use of military force. The problem is multi-layered and so must the response be. KP’s capital city has been a vic­tim of dozens of such attacks and it is time that instead of counting numbers, this painful reality is laid down to rest.

The prompt response of rescue teams and law enforce­ment agencies in this attack highlights the importance of co­ordinated efforts in the face of such crises. However, the inci­dent also states the need for continuous vigilance and robust counter-terrorism measures to safeguard civilian lives. Tur­bulence, owed to a shared border with Afghanistan, has cost Pakistan way too much. The losses are enormous and every attack begs the question of how long will this continue.

Like many other parts of the world, Pakistan’s fight with ter­rorism also appears to be a never-ending fight. But with the right policies and a multi-pronged approach, peace is a possibil­ity. Pakistan’s counter-terrorism capability is far more tactically superior than many other countries. The government must uti­lise this edge to address the problem from all angles and aspects.