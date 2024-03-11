The Educators Elite Campus Johar Town hosts Grand Annual Result Day ceremony

The Educators Elite Campus Johar Town proudly hosted its annual result day ceremony at the main branch, bringing together students, parents, and esteemed guests to celebrate academic achievements.

The event, held at The Educators Elite Campus Johar Town's main branch, featured distinguished guests including Amir Kabir Chaudhary, Sheikh Mazhar, and CEO Moazzam Khan Klair. The chief guest, Amir Kabir Chaudhary, graced the occasion by distributing medals and certificates to the position holders, enhancing the sense of accomplishment for the young graduates.

Welcomed by CEO Moazzam Khan Klair and Deputy CEO Baria Moazzam Klair, Amir Kabir Chaudhary's presence added an extra layer of significance to the ceremony. The notable figures in attendance included Wahab Ali Klair, Ghulam Hussain, Waqas Salim, Humaira Ahsan, Sadaf Khan, Sumeera Rafiq, Hassan Sajid, Ali Haider, Nargis Iqbal, and other administrative members.

During the event, Moazzam Khan Klair, CEO of The Educators Elite Campus Johar Town, emphasized the importance of holistic development in children. He stated, "Along with education, we should involve our children in sports activities so that tomorrow they will be not only good students but also excellent athletes."

The result day ceremony was a heartwarming and memorable occasion for graduating students and their families, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their educational journey.