Topsy-turvy judges of district courts Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - In a shocking incident on Friday at the District Judicial Complex, Islamabad famously known as ‘Katchehri’, two judges got into a physical altercation in the presence of a third judge with a recordkeeper of the court and physically hurt him in the pres­ence of a third judge.

In a written and video state­ment, (The Nation has copies of both) recordkeeper Umar Khat­tab Qureshi states that as a gov­ernment employee, he was at his office on 08-03-2024 when at 10:45 am Judge Raja Far­rukh Ali Khan and Judge Umar Shabbir entered his room along with Judge Qudrat Ullah. Judge Qudrat Ullah was talking to him when Judge Raja Farrukh Ali Khan started cursing him and grabbed his neck, meanwhile, Judge Umar Shabbir grabbed his hair and started slapping him on his face. According to the state­ment, the recordkeeper fell on the floor and the judges started hitting him with the files because of which some government files have been torn as well. The state­ment of Umar Khattab Qureshi also stated that the judges inter­vened in his government duty so law must take its course against the judges. The record keeper also mentioned four witnesses in his application.

The recordkeepers left their offices after the incident and gathered inside the complex. According to a source present at the scene, four judges held a meeting inside Judge Qudrat Ullah’s courtroom which was locked from the outside during the meeting. After the Friday prayers, the recordkeeper and judges came to a settlement, and the recordkeeper didn’t file charges against the judges.

In a similar incident last week on 06-03-2024, Additional Dis­trict and Session Judge Sikandar Khan was presiding over a hear­ing of Former Federal Minister and defected member of PTI Ali Nawaz Awan at Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad. During the hearing, courtroom staff threat­ened and shouted at a journalist who was doing his job and Judge Sikandar Khan ordered to arrest the journalist.

After the intervention of Ali Nawaz Awan and his lawyers, the journalist was not arrested.

Ali Nawaz Awan was charged under 16 MPO and his lawyers argued that Justice Babar Sattar in his recent ruling at IHC de­clared all the cases of MPO null and void. In his remarks, Judge Sikandar Khan inquired which province legislation is applicable in Islamabad to which he was told the Federal Cabinet makes legislation for Islamabad. Judge Sikandar Khan remarked that we would like FATA to be divided into four provinces and Punjab to be divided into 10 provinces which is also the demand of MQM. Ali Nawaz Awan told the judge that MQM has other rea­sons for the division of provinc­es. Ali Nawaz Awan was later giv­en bail in the cases against him.