Monday, March 11, 2024
Tributes paid to Capt Fahim Abbas Shaheed

APP
March 11, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR    -    Rich tributes were paid to Captain Fahim Abbas Shaheed (Sitara Basalat) who em­braced martdyom at Waziristan.

In his honour, a function was held at Raisyan District Hangu where General Officer Comman­dant Kohat, Maj Gen Zulfiqar Ali Bhattai was the chief guest, secu­rity officials said.

The chief guest unveiled the plaque of Raisayan Bridge Hangu named after the Shaheed and paid rich tribute to Captain Fahim Ab­bas Shaheed.

He said that sacrifices of the armed forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism were nu­merous and operation would con­tinue till complete elimination of this scourge.

The chief guest also met with the father and brother of the Shaheed and highly praised their courage and resolve. The function was at­tended by relatives of the Shaheed besides military and civil authori­ties in large numbers.

Father of the Shaheed Captain said that he was feeling proud of his brave son who sacrificed his life for defence of the moth­erland.

