US agricultural futures rise

CHICAGO - Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agri­cultural futures rose across the board on Friday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for May delivery rose 1.75 cents, or 0.4 percent, to settle at 4.3975 US dollars per bush­el. May wheat soared 9.25 cents, or 1.75 percent, to settle at 5.3775 dollars per bushel. May soybean gained 17.75 cents, or 1.52 percent, to settle at 11.84 dollars per bushel. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) March World Agricultural Supply and Demand Esti­mates (WASDE) report came out as ex­pected, and is a statistical yawner.

The report lowers Brazilian soybean production by just one million metric tonnes to 155 million metric tonnes, which keeps global soybean output in 2023-2024 at a record 397 million met­ric tonnes, up 19 million metric tonnes year on year. The report increases Ar­gentina corn production by one million metric tonnes, and lowers Ukrainian corn crop by one million metric tonnes. Global corn stocks are trimmed by 2.5 million metric tonnes to 319.6 million metric tonnes. The report keeps US corn end stocks unchanged from Feb­ruary at 2.172 billion bushels.