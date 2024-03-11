US evacuates some personnel as gang violence torments Haiti

PORTAUPRINCE - With Haiti’s capital spiraling deeper into gang violence, the United States said Sun­day it has airlifted non-es­sential American staff from its embassy in Port-au-Prince and brought in addi­tional personnel to boost se­curity at the compound.

Residents of beleaguered neighborhoods were scram­bling for safety on Saturday following the latest spasm of unrest, with a United Nations group warning of a “city under siege” after armed attackers targeted the presidential palace and police headquarters.

Criminal groups, which al­ready control much of Port-au-Prince as well as roads leading to the rest of the country, have unleashed havoc in recent days as they try to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry as leader of the Western hemisphere’s poor­est country.

On Saturday, dozens of residents were seeking safe­ty in public buildings, with some successfully breaking into one facility, according to an AFP correspondent.

The US military said ear­ly Sunday it had “conducted an operation to augment the security of the US Embas­sy at Port-au-Prince, allow our Embassy mission oper­ations to continue, and en­able non-essential person­nel to depart.”

“This airlift of personnel into and out of the Embassy is consistent with our stan­dard practice for Embas­sy security augmentation,” the statement from the mil­itary’s US Southern Com­mand added.

The pre-dawn operation appeared to be conducted by helicopter, apparently in flights to and from the air­port, according to an AFP correspondent and near­by residents who heard the distinct sounds of chopper blades overhead.

The embassy said on X that it “remains open.”

“Heightened gang violence in the neighborhood near US embassy compounds and near the airport led to the State Department’s decision to arrange for the depar­ture of additional embassy personnel,” it added, noting that all operation passen­gers “work for the US gov­ernment.” The unrest has seen 362,000 Haitians inter­nally displaced -- more than half of them children, the In­ternational Organization for Migration said Saturday.

“Haitians are unable to lead a decent life. They are living in fear, and every day, every hour this situation carries on, the trauma gets worse,” Philippe Branchat, IOM’s chief in Haiti, said in a statement. “People living in the capital are locked in, they have nowhere to go,” he said. “The capital is sur­rounded by armed groups and danger. It is a city under siege.”