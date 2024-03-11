Xi ready to work with newly elected President Zardari

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sun­day congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as President of the Is­lamic Republic of Pakistan.

In his message, Xi said China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers, adding that the two coun­tries’ iron-clad friendship is a choice of history and a precious treasure of the two peoples.

Xi noted that the two countries have in recent years maintained close high-level exchanges, supported each other on issues concerning their re­spective core interests and major concerns, achieved fruitful results in the construction of the China-Paki­stan Economic Corridor, and main­tained a high level of development of bilateral relations, state-run Xin­hua reported. The world, Xi said, is confronted with accelerated changes unseen in a century, and the strate­gic significance of China-Pakistan re­lations has become more prominent.

The Chinese leader said he high­ly regards the development of Chi­na-Pakistan relations, and is ready to work with President Zardari to carry forward the traditional friendship between China and Pa­kistan, advance practical coopera­tion in various fields, push for great­er development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, accelerate the build­ing of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, so as to better benefit the two peoples. Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has been elected as Pakistan’s new president, local media reported Sat­urday. Zardari received 411 votes, as against the 181 received by the opposition-backed candidate, ac­cording to a local media tally of votes by members of the National Assembly, the Senate and provincial assemblies. This will be Zardari’s second term as the country’s pres­ident, having earlier served in the role from 2008 to 2013.