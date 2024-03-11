Monday, March 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Zardari expects to make President’s House more active

Zardari expects to make President’s House more active
SHAFQAT ALI
March 11, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) su­premo Asif Ali Zardari yesterday resumed a fresh term in presiden­cy almost 10 years after he com­pleted a five-year tenure in 2013.

Zardari told his party leaders after election as President that he will try to make the presiden­cy more relevant and politically active.

During his previous term too, Zardari was a powerful President despite shifting the presidential powers to the parliament as the then ruling PPP chief. 

Zardari’s ascension to the pres­idency marks the transition from Dr Arif Alvi’s tenure, who extend­ed his stay in office for an addi­tional five months despite com­pleting his five-year term in September 2023. 

Zardari has several accomplish­ments to his credit as President in his first term. He relinquished presidential powers under the 18th Amendment to bolster par­liamentary democracy and en­hance provincial autonomy. 

PARC chief stresses for adaption of modern tech in agri field

He championed political rec­onciliation, promoted policies supporting media freedom, re­vitalized the telecommunica­tions sector, and reinvigorated Pakistan’s energy industry. His administration also welcomed Foreign Direct Investment and strengthened state-owned enter­prises.

Zardari achieved consensus among political parties on the seventh National Finance Com­mission (NFC) award, empow­ering provinces financially. Then PPP-led government unveiled the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan package to expedite progress and development in the region.

Tags:

SHAFQAT ALI

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1710114253.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024