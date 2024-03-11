Zardari expects to make President’s House more active

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supremo Asif Ali Zardari yesterday resumed a fresh term in presidency almost 10 years after he completed a five-year tenure in 2013.
Zardari told his party leaders after election as President that he will try to make the presidency more relevant and politically active.
During his previous term too, Zardari was a powerful President despite shifting the presidential powers to the parliament as the then ruling PPP chief.
Zardari’s ascension to the presidency marks the transition from Dr Arif Alvi’s tenure, who extended his stay in office for an additional five months despite completing his five-year term in September 2023.
Zardari has several accomplishments to his credit as President in his first term. He relinquished presidential powers under the 18th Amendment to bolster parliamentary democracy and enhance provincial autonomy.
He championed political reconciliation, promoted policies supporting media freedom, revitalized the telecommunications sector, and reinvigorated Pakistan’s energy industry. His administration also welcomed Foreign Direct Investment and strengthened state-owned enterprises.
Zardari achieved consensus among political parties on the seventh National Finance Commission (NFC) award, empowering provinces financially. Then PPP-led government unveiled the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan package to expedite progress and development in the region.