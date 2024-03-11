Zardari expects to make President’s House more active

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) su­premo Asif Ali Zardari yesterday resumed a fresh term in presiden­cy almost 10 years after he com­pleted a five-year tenure in 2013.

Zardari told his party leaders after election as President that he will try to make the presiden­cy more relevant and politically active.

During his previous term too, Zardari was a powerful President despite shifting the presidential powers to the parliament as the then ruling PPP chief.

Zardari’s ascension to the pres­idency marks the transition from Dr Arif Alvi’s tenure, who extend­ed his stay in office for an addi­tional five months despite com­pleting his five-year term in September 2023.

Zardari has several accomplish­ments to his credit as President in his first term. He relinquished presidential powers under the 18th Amendment to bolster par­liamentary democracy and en­hance provincial autonomy.

He championed political rec­onciliation, promoted policies supporting media freedom, re­vitalized the telecommunica­tions sector, and reinvigorated Pakistan’s energy industry. His administration also welcomed Foreign Direct Investment and strengthened state-owned enter­prises.

Zardari achieved consensus among political parties on the seventh National Finance Com­mission (NFC) award, empow­ering provinces financially. Then PPP-led government unveiled the Aghaz-e-Huqooq-e-Balochistan package to expedite progress and development in the region.