Zardari’s election paves way for new NFC award: Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI - Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nisar Khuhro said on Saturday that after the election of Asif Zardari as president 18th Amendment would be implemented in letter and spirit. Talking to the media on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he said that the new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which should come every five years, was not announced as yet. “Now with the election of Asif Ali Zardari as the president of the country, the way will be paved for the issuance of the new NFC,” he added.
Mr Khuhro, who is the provincial president of the PPP, said that the share of the provinces should be increased from existing 57 per cent instead of being reduced in the new NFC award. He said the share of the provinces in the NFC could not be reduced as per the Constitution. He said that strong provinces were a symbol of a strong federation. “Therefore, after the abolition of the concurrent list, the federal ministries that were supposed to be handed over to the provinces should be transferred to them,” he demanded.
SSUET ALUMNI ORGANISES DINNER
Alumni Association of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology organized an Alumni Achievement Dinner that was attended by a large number of present and former students of the university including Deans, Chairpersons, HODs, and Faculty Members.
According to a press release on Sunday, Alumni Association gave awards to the Alumni Vice Chancellor of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain, Executive Director of PWC Pakistan Abdul Qadir, Inventor and Global Program Manager of IBM Muhammad Jawad Paracha and CIO Iftikhar Arif in recognition of their remarkable performance in the relevant fields.
Speaking on this occasion, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Bashir Jan Muhammad said that the diminishing industry volume causing job scarcity. We can overcome this problem by equipping students with vocational training and skills according to the contemporary demands and motivating them towards entrepreneurship. We need to generate new ideas. Alumni play a key role in increasing the volume of endowment funds in universities around the world.
Addressing the ceremony of Alumni Association, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that Alumni Association of Sir Syed University as registered body has been formed after completing the whole legal process. Asadullah Chaudhary is the first nominated President of Alumni Association and after two years, the office-bearers and members of the association will be chosen by election. The ceremony was held not only to introduce nominated members of the association but also to give awards to the Alumni achievers for their outstanding and extra ordinary work in respective fields.