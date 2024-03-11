Zardari’s election paves way for new NFC award: Nisar Khuhro

KARACHI - Senior Pakistan Peoples Par­ty leader Nisar Khuhro said on Saturday that after the election of Asif Zardari as president 18th Amendment would be implemented in letter and spirit. Talking to the media on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he said that the new National Finance Commission (NFC) award, which should come every five years, was not announced as yet. “Now with the election of Asif Ali Zardari as the president of the country, the way will be paved for the issuance of the new NFC,” he added.

Mr Khuhro, who is the provincial president of the PPP, said that the share of the provinces should be in­creased from existing 57 per cent instead of being reduced in the new NFC award. He said the share of the prov­inces in the NFC could not be reduced as per the Con­stitution. He said that strong provinces were a symbol of a strong federation. “Therefore, after the abolition of the con­current list, the federal min­istries that were supposed to be handed over to the prov­inces should be transferred to them,” he demanded.

SSUET ALUMNI ORGAN­ISES DINNER

Alumni Association of Sir Syed University of Engineer­ing and Technology orga­nized an Alumni Achieve­ment Dinner that was attended by a large number of present and former stu­dents of the university in­cluding Deans, Chairpersons, HODs, and Faculty Members.

According to a press re­lease on Sunday, Alumni Association gave awards to the Alumni Vice Chancellor of Dawood University of En­gineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Samreen Hussain, Executive Director of PWC Pakistan Abdul Qadir, In­ventor and Global Program Manager of IBM Muham­mad Jawad Paracha and CIO Iftikhar Arif in recognition of their remarkable perfor­mance in the relevant fields.

Speaking on this occasion, renowned industrialist and philanthropist Bashir Jan Muhammad said that the di­minishing industry volume causing job scarcity. We can overcome this problem by equipping students with vo­cational training and skills according to the contem­porary demands and mo­tivating them towards en­trepreneurship. We need to generate new ideas. Alumni play a key role in increasing the volume of endowment funds in universities around the world.

Addressing the ceremo­ny of Alumni Association, Chancellor SSUET, Jawaid Anwar said that Alumni As­sociation of Sir Syed Univer­sity as registered body has been formed after complet­ing the whole legal process. Asadullah Chaudhary is the first nominated President of Alumni Association and after two years, the office-bearers and members of the association will be chosen by election. The ceremony was held not only to intro­duce nominated members of the association but also to give awards to the Alum­ni achievers for their out­standing and extra ordinary work in respective fields.