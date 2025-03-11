166 animals distributed among poor women in Vehari

Vehari - In Mailsi, on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz at least 166 animals distributed among widows and divorced women. The event was attended by special guests, including former MNA Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais, Additional Secretary Admin Livestock Department South Punjab Farooq Qamar, Deputy Secretary Admin South Punjab Waseem Chughtai, Director Livestock Multan Division Dr. Mahmoud Ejaz Gorsi, Assistant Commissioner Mailsi Khalil Ahmed Padhiar, DSP Mailsi Mamoon Rashid and MPA Naeem Khan Bhabha’s representative Shahzeb Khan & Deputy Director Information Mr Naeem Aasim .The women expressed their gratification and joy at receiving the free animals and thanked Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. Former MNA Saeed Ahmed Khan Manais praised the initiative, saying it would economically empower rural women. He added that the Punjab government is distributing healthy cattle among rural women, enabling them to produce good breeds and earn a living through dairy farming. The Punjab government has launched various initiatives to promote livestock and agriculture, recognizing their importance in the country’s economy. The government is also providing free medical treatment to the animals and distributing fodder worth Rs. 5,000 along with the animals. The initiative aims to strengthen the rural economy and provide women with a means of earning a living.