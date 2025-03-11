Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

3 killed in Mardan over honour-related issue

Riaz Khan
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Mardan  -  A woman, her one-year-old child, and her father-in-law were killed over an honor-related issue in Taja Banda, Tehsil Rustam, at midnight on Monday, according to police and local sources.

Naseem Bibi, widow of Sher Aman and a resident of Taja Banda Rustam, reported to the Rustam police that she, along with other family members, was sleeping in her house. She added that at midnight, accused Abuzar and Bakhtayar, residents of Spinkai, entered the house and allegedly started firing. As a result, her husband, Sher Aman, her grandson, Shah Mir, and her daughter-in-law, Safiya, wife of Shahi Mulak, were killed on the spot.

The accused managed to flee the scene. She told the police that her daughter-in-law, Safiya, had arranged a court marriage with her son, Shahi Mulak, two years ago. The Rustam Police Station has registered the case under sections 302, 311, 34, and 449 and started an investigation.

KP Governor stresses need for strengthening PPP at provincial level

Tags:

Riaz Khan

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025