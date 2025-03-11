3 killed in Mardan over honour-related issue

Mardan - A woman, her one-year-old child, and her father-in-law were killed over an honor-related issue in Taja Banda, Tehsil Rustam, at midnight on Monday, according to police and local sources.

Naseem Bibi, widow of Sher Aman and a resident of Taja Banda Rustam, reported to the Rustam police that she, along with other family members, was sleeping in her house. She added that at midnight, accused Abuzar and Bakhtayar, residents of Spinkai, entered the house and allegedly started firing. As a result, her husband, Sher Aman, her grandson, Shah Mir, and her daughter-in-law, Safiya, wife of Shahi Mulak, were killed on the spot.

The accused managed to flee the scene. She told the police that her daughter-in-law, Safiya, had arranged a court marriage with her son, Shahi Mulak, two years ago. The Rustam Police Station has registered the case under sections 302, 311, 34, and 449 and started an investigation.