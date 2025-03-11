60 traders fined for overcharging

HYDERABAD - On the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zain-ul-Abidin Memon, a crackdown on profiteers and those charging excess prices for essential goods has been conducted across the district on Monday. A total fine of Rs165,000 was collected from 60 shopkeepers.

According to a handout, Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and Mukhtiarkar Jawad Patoli conducted surprise visits to various markets in the city and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 on three shopkeepers who were charging more than the prescribed prices.

Similarly, AC Latifabad Saud Baloch, Mukhtiarkar Ali Sher Badrani and Assistant Mukhtiarkar Asadullah Junejo visited markets in respective taluka and fined 12 shopkeepers a total of Rs20,500 for overcharging on food items.

In various areas of Qasimabad, a fine of Rs23,000 was collected from 33 shopkeepers, and in the taluka rural, a fine of Rs3,000 was imposed on four shopkeepers for similar violations. Additionally, the Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supplies collected a fine of Rs18,500 from eight traders.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Supply and Revenue officials continued their crackdown against profiteers on the ninth day of Ramazan, on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shaheed Benazirabad, Shehryar Gul Memon. A total fine of Rs18,000 was imposed on 23 shopkeepers for overpricing essential commodities.

According to details, Assistant Director of the Bureau of Supply, Mazhar Shar, inspected multiple shops to check food prices. A fine of Rs5,000 was collected from meat sellers charging excessive rates. Meanwhile, assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars in Nawabshah, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, and Daur also conducted inspections of vegetable, fruit, dairy, grocery, and meat shops to ensure fair pricing.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to controlling inflation and ensuring citizens receive essential goods at regulated prices during the holy month of Ramazan.