Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Abbasi, Chaudhry assume charge as federal ministers

March 11, 2025
Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  Federal Ministers for Railways and Parliamentary Affairs on Monday assumed charge of their offices. During a meeting chaired by Hanif Abbasi, Secretary Railways Mazhar Ali Shah gave a detailed briefing on the department’s overall performance, train operations, and safety measures, according to a spokesperson for Pakistan Railways. Hanif Abbasi emphasized the importance of safeguarding the lives and property of passengers, directing officials to install modern surveillance systems to prevent accidents and enhance security across the railway network.

Meanwhile, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Monday assumed charge as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs. Upon his arrival at the ministry, senior officials warmly welcomed him and briefed him on the responsibilities and scope of the ministry. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and enhancing the performance of parliamentary affairs in the country. He underscored the importance of fostering meaningful dialogue among all stakeholders within the parliamentary forum to ensure effective legislation and governance.

The minister also expressed his resolve to promote harmony between the government and the legislature, advocating democratic values to reinforce a stronger and more vibrant parliamentary system.

