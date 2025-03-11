Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

AIOU extends enrolment deadline

Monitoring Report
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the enrollment deadline for already enrolled students until March 25 for their convenience. Admissions for the Spring 2025 semester are open for Matriculation, FA, Associate Degree Programs, Teacher Training Programs, Postgraduate Diplomas, and Certificate Courses. The extension offers a valuable opportunity for students to complete their enrollment. The decision was made under the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood to ensure that no student loses a semester. He emphasized the importance of providing students with maximum educational facilities and opportunities to continue their studies. Students are advised to complete their enrollment before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025