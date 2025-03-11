AIOU extends enrolment deadline

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the enrollment deadline for already enrolled students until March 25 for their convenience. Admissions for the Spring 2025 semester are open for Matriculation, FA, Associate Degree Programs, Teacher Training Programs, Postgraduate Diplomas, and Certificate Courses. The extension offers a valuable opportunity for students to complete their enrollment. The decision was made under the directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood to ensure that no student loses a semester. He emphasized the importance of providing students with maximum educational facilities and opportunities to continue their studies. Students are advised to complete their enrollment before the deadline to avoid any inconvenience.