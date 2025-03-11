Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Aleema Khan calls for Imran Khan’s return to power

Aleema Khan calls for Imran Khan’s return to power
Web Desk
6:36 PM | March 11, 2025
National

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, stated that Pakistan urgently needs his leadership back, as terrorism is once again gripping the country.

Speaking to the media, she revealed that after a week, they were finally allowed to meet Imran Khan. However, he has yet to receive the books sent to him last week.

She added that all legal petitions are now handled by Salman Akram Raja, but Imran Khan’s real lawyers were not permitted to meet him.

Aleema Khan also criticized judicial changes in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that Imran Khan’s Al-Qadir Trust case has been deliberately delayed due to recent transfers and postings.

She asserted that all cases against him are politically motivated, while those facing corruption charges have become the rulers.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025