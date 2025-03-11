Aleema Khan calls for Imran Khan’s return to power

Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, stated that Pakistan urgently needs his leadership back, as terrorism is once again gripping the country.

Speaking to the media, she revealed that after a week, they were finally allowed to meet Imran Khan. However, he has yet to receive the books sent to him last week.

She added that all legal petitions are now handled by Salman Akram Raja, but Imran Khan’s real lawyers were not permitted to meet him.

Aleema Khan also criticized judicial changes in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), claiming that Imran Khan’s Al-Qadir Trust case has been deliberately delayed due to recent transfers and postings.

She asserted that all cases against him are politically motivated, while those facing corruption charges have become the rulers.