Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui in a tribute to artistic legacy

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) has been honoured with a limited-edition portrait of prominent Kathak dancer Nahid Siddiqui, captured by award-winning French-Pakistani photographer Aun Raza. The artwork was gifted with the support of Alliance Franchise Lahore and its Director, Fabrice Didier, further strengthening the institution’s commitment to cultural preservation and international artistic collaboration. Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, expressed his gratitude for the invaluable contribution, emphasizing the role of visual storytelling in preserving artistic heritage. “Every brushstroke, every captured moment, and every movement on stage is an echo of our artistic soul,” he stated. “This portrait is not just an image but a beacon—encouraging generations to embrace the transformative power of art with devotion and reverence.” With a steadfast commitment to promoting Pakistani art and culture on a global scale, Alhamra continues to serve as a bridge between diverse artistic voices, ensuring that its rich heritage transcends borders, Razi added. The chairman Alhamra said the latest addition to Alhamra’s esteemed collection reaffirms its role as a custodian of cultural heritage and a platform for fostering dialogue between past and future generations of artists.

The portrait of Nahid Siddiqui—an icon of grace, discipline, and passion— will stand as a testament to the enduring spirit of Pakistani culture and artistic excellence. He concluded by affirming that Alhamra remains dedicated to nurturing creativity, proving that art is not merely to be observed but to be lived, felt and carried forward.