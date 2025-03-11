Another public- friendly project launched by PTI govt in KP: Saif

Peshawar - Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has said that the provincial government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has successfully implemented another public-friendly and welfare-oriented project.

Under this initiative, the Solarization of Houses Scheme has been officially launched in the province. In the first phase, 32,500 households will be provided with solar systems, with deserving families selected transparently. A total of 130,000 households will receive solar systems, which include solar panels, batteries, fans, and lights.

Barrister Saif further mentioned that 30,000 households from the newly merged districts are also included in this initiative. Commenting on the project, he stated that this is a revolutionary step by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government towards addressing the energy crisis.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, the provincial government believes in taking practical steps rather than making empty promises.

He emphasized that, unlike previous governments, PTI does not believe in mere claims and announcements. Instead, it is committed to delivering real results.

Providing ease and convenience to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains a top priority for the provincial government. Unlike traditional politicians who rely on hollow slogans, PTI has demonstrated its commitment to public welfare through tangible development projects since assuming power.