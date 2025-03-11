Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Arrest warrants issued for PTI leaders in Azadi March cases

Web Desk
6:32 PM | March 11, 2025
National

A district and sessions court on Tuesday issued arrest warrants for PTI leaders in the Azadi March cases after they failed to appear before the court.

Senior Civil Judge Muhammad Abbas Shah heard two cases in which PTI founder Imran Khan and others are nominated. Due to their absence, the court issued warrants for Ali Nawaz Awan, Raja Khurram Nawaz, and others.

The court deferred arguments on the acquittal pleas, with Judge Shah stating he would only consider them in the presence of the accused.

The petitioners' lawyer argued that Imran Khan had been acquitted in previous cases despite his absence.

The hearing was adjourned until April 23. The cases are registered at Kohsar Police Station.

