Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC extends Armaghan Qureshi’s remand in Mustafa Amir murder case

ATC extends Armaghan Qureshi’s remand in Mustafa Amir murder case
Web Desk
6:29 PM | March 11, 2025
National

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Armaghan Qureshi, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case, for seven more days.

During the hearing at the special ATC in Central Jail Karachi, the investigating officer presented the accused after completing his previous remand.

Seeking an extension until March 17, the officer cited the recovery of a DVR, a weapon, and an iPhone.

Defense lawyer Abid Zaman opposed the request, arguing that no further investigation was required and the accused should be sent to judicial remand. He also accused the prosecution of falsely claiming the recovery of a stick, asserting it was retrieved a day later.

The court questioned the duration of physical remand allowed under ATC rules, to which the defense responded that up to 30 days could be granted.

The court then asked for the case diary and progress report, issuing notices to the investigating officer and special public prosecutor on the defense’s request for an interim challan.

Bilawal Bhutto stresses ideological politics, pays tribute to Yousaf Talpur

Following deliberation, the court extended Armaghan Qureshi’s physical remand by seven days.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025