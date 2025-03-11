ATC extends Armaghan Qureshi’s remand in Mustafa Amir murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Armaghan Qureshi, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir kidnapping and murder case, for seven more days.

During the hearing at the special ATC in Central Jail Karachi, the investigating officer presented the accused after completing his previous remand.

Seeking an extension until March 17, the officer cited the recovery of a DVR, a weapon, and an iPhone.

Defense lawyer Abid Zaman opposed the request, arguing that no further investigation was required and the accused should be sent to judicial remand. He also accused the prosecution of falsely claiming the recovery of a stick, asserting it was retrieved a day later.

The court questioned the duration of physical remand allowed under ATC rules, to which the defense responded that up to 30 days could be granted.

The court then asked for the case diary and progress report, issuing notices to the investigating officer and special public prosecutor on the defense’s request for an interim challan.

Following deliberation, the court extended Armaghan Qureshi’s physical remand by seven days.