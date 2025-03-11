Aurat March: A Struggle for Rights

Every year, women across the world observe March 8 as the International Women’s Day. It is a moment for many countries to celebrate progress toward gender equality. However, in Pakistan, it is not a day of celebration but a day of struggle. Women in Pakistan take to the streets, not to celebrate but to demand their basic rights. The Aurat March which began in 2018, is not just for an annual event, festival of joy, music but it is a movement against deep-rooted social injustices, discrimination, and violence that women face every day. Unlike in many countries where Women’s Day is observed as a day of appreciation and celebration but unfortunately in Pakistan, it remains a reminder of how much still needs to change. Moreover, the struggle is not only against individual biases but against an entire system that has long resisted gender equality.

According to Global Gender Index 2024, Pakistan remains one of the most challenging countries for women globally, country’s ranked 145 out of 146 in the report. It lags behind even some of its regional neighbors. Women make up nearly half of Pakistan’s population, yet their participation in economic, social, and political spheres is severely restricted. Report highlights that only 36% of women in Pakistan participate in economic activities, and only 22% of Pakistani women are part of the workforce compared to 82% of men, and they earn, on average, 34% less than their male counterparts. In addition to education remains a privilege for many girls, millions are out of school, especially in rural areas where poverty and rigid social norms prevent them from learning. According to UNICEF, 18% of girls in Pakistan are married before the age of 18, ending their education and exposing them to a lifetime of dependence and domestic violence.

The Aurat March highlights these injustices, yet it is met with resistance. Every year, participants face hate campaigns and organized attacks like violent oppositions. In 2020, marchers in Islamabad were attacked with stones. In 2023, the organized hate campaigns targeted the movement’s slogans and 2024, the law enforcement agencies like the police attacked women. This year, authorities in Islamabad refused to grant permission for the march, citing Ramazan as a reason, even though political rallies and other public gatherings were allowed without restrictions. This double standard shows how women’s rights remain controversial and sidelined in the country.

Furthermore, women in Pakistan face discrimination in multiple ways, whether they live in urban or rural areas. One of the most pressing issues raised by the Aurat March is gender-based violence. Each year, thousands of women suffer from domestic abuse, honor killings, forced marriages, and workplace harassment. Over 470 women were murdered in the name of ‘honor’ in 2023 alone. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reports that most domestic violence cases go unreported due to stigma and weak law enforcement. Even professional women are not safe in Pakistan. According to a 2022 survey by Freedom Network Pakistan, 70% of female journalists faced online abuse, forcing many to leave their careers.

Moreover, in urban cities, professional women face workplace harassment, wage gaps, and a lack of opportunities. According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2024, Pakistan ranked 145 out of 146 countries, highlighting the severe inequalities in economic participation and political representation. Even in industries where women excel, they are often underpaid compared to their male colleagues. A 2021 survey by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics revealed that Pakistani women earn 34% less than men in similar jobs. Furthermore, workplace harassment remains a significant issue despite the presence of laws such as the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act. The lack of proper enforcement discourages women from speaking up, fearing retaliation or job loss. Moreover, the situation is worse in rural areas of Pakistan. Like forced marriages, honor killings, and a lack of access to education continue to trap women in cycles of oppression. In Sindh, floods in recent years have increased cases of child marriages, as families facing economic hardship marry off young daughters for financial relief. A 2024 report from UNICEF Pakistan documented that 18% of Pakistani girls are married before the age of 18, with the numbers being much higher in rural areas. Additionally, Pakistan remains one of the most dangerous countries for women, with over 10,000 cases of gender-based violence reported in 2022 alone. However, many cases go unreported due to fear and social stigma.

Comparing Pakistan to other countries further highlights the gap in gender equality. In Bangladesh, female workforce participation has significantly increased due to government policies promoting women’s economic empowerment. Women in Bangladesh now make up 35% of the workforce, compared to Pakistan’s 22%. In Rwanda, a country once devastated by conflict, women hold 61% of parliamentary seats, leading to stronger policies for gender equality. In contrast, women in Pakistan hold only 20% of parliamentary seats, and their political participation is often restricted by cultural and institutional barriers. Even Saudi Arabia, long known for strict gender laws, has introduced reforms allowing women to drive, work in various sectors, and travel without a male guardian’s permission. Meanwhile, in Pakistan, women occupy just 20% of parliamentary seats, and their demands for rights are met with hostility instead of support.

Despite these challenges, women in Pakistan continue to resist. In Hunza, initiatives like the Eagles Nest Café, run by women entrepreneurs, challenge gender norms by providing women with financial independence. In Gilgit-Baltistan, the Girls Football League, founded by sisters Karishma and Sumaira Inayat, gives young girls the opportunity to play a sport traditionally dominated by men. These small but significant changes demonstrate that the fight for equality is ongoing and that resistance exists even in the face of adversity.

The Aurat March is not just about raising slogans and protests, but it is about pushing for real change and social reforms. Laws against domestic violence, workplace harassment, and child marriages exist but are often poorly enforced. Economic independence for women must be encouraged through policies that support female entrepreneurs and ensure equal pay. Political representation of women must be increased, ensuring that they have a say in decisions that affect their lives. Education for girls must be prioritized, especially in rural areas where dropout rates remain high due to societal pressure, poverty, cultural restrictions, and lack of infrastructure. Women’s voices must also be amplified in political spaces, ensuring they are not just present but actively shaping policies that impact their lives.

In the end, it should be understood that the women in Pakistan through the Aurat March is not an attack on culture or religion, as some critics claim but they are demanding basic rights that are fundamental to any democratic country like equality, justice, and dignity. Every banner they hold, every chant they raise, and every step they take is a challenge to a system that has denied them their rights for far too long.

Saqib Hussain Mugheri

The writer is pursuing an MPhil at the National Institute of Pakistan Studies (NIPS) from Quaid-e-Azam University Islamabad. He can be reached

at mugherisaqibhussain@gmail.com