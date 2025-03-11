Azma Bukhari slams alleged politicisation of healthcare crisis

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bukhari has underscored Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s hands-on approach to addressing public healthcare concerns, stating that she is the first CM to personally visit hospitals to assess issues on the ground. She lamented the unavailability of essential medicines in public hospitals, terming it “unacceptable,” and stressed the need for effective utilisation of government funds allocated for healthcare. Her remarks came during a press conference at the Punjab Assembly, where she also criticised the alleged politicisation of healthcare crises. She said the Punjab government has increased the health budget by 500% and primary health centres have been made operational to ensure better medical facilities for the public. Azma emphasised that hospital administrations are responsible for utilising government-provided funds for public welfare. She added that accountability does not rest solely with the chief minister but with all relevant officials. Bukhari expressed sorrow over the deaths of two patients due to incorrect injections at Mayo Hospital, stating that the CM was deeply saddened by the incident and took immediate action by ordering strict measures against those responsible. The chief minister dismissed the hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS) and CEO; however, this decision was subjected to unnecessary media trials, she said. She further added that the unavailability of essential medicines in hospitals is unacceptable. The chief minister questioned the MS as to why patients were forced to buy medicines from outside when Mayo Hospital had a budget of Rs1.33 billion.

Additionally, Rs 150 million had been allocated for health insurance, patients were still facing difficulties, which is a serious case of negligence, she added. Azma Bukhari highlighted administrative issues within the health department and stressed the urgent need for improvement. She acknowledged that Punjab doctors are extremely hardworking and honest, but negligence will not be ignored. She expressed concern over doctors’ protests and strikes.

, stating that such actions create difficulties for the public and are unacceptable. She also remarked that Maryam Nawaz is the first Chief Minister of Punjab to personally visit hospitals to assess public issues, yet, unfortunately, baseless propaganda was created regarding the resignation of the MS, which is highly irresponsible.

The provincial minister reiterated that the Punjab government is taking all possible steps to provide better healthcare facilities to the public and that no negligence will be tolerated.