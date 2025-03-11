Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Bilawal Bhutto stresses ideological politics, pays tribute to Yousaf Talpur

Web Desk
6:50 PM | March 11, 2025
PPP Chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reaffirmed his commitment to ideology-based politics while opposing dictatorship.

During a National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, members expressed condolences over the passing of PPP MNA Nawab Yousaf Talpur and the martyrdom of former JUI-S MNA Hamid-ul-Haqqani.

Speaking in the assembly, Bilawal Bhutto praised Talpur as a steadfast and principled politician who never bowed to military rule.

He also highlighted Talpur’s efforts in addressing Pakistan’s water crisis.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif and other lawmakers paid tribute to Talpur’s loyalty and distinguished parliamentary career.

The session was adjourned until 11:30 AM the next day.

