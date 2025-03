ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday constituted Party’s Election Board for holding the Intra-Party elections. Fauzia Habib has been appointed as the convener of the Election Board. Amir Fida Paracha and Syed Sibtul Haider Bukhari have been appointed as members of the Board. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has instructed the Election Board to hold the Intra-Party elections in five week, a PPP statement said.