BISE continues inspection of exam centres  

RAWALPINDI - The authorities at the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) continued conducting surprise visits to various examination centres during the ongoing Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-I Annual 2025. During an inspection on Monday, BISE Chairman Muhammad Adnan Khan and his team caught a private candidate using unfair means at Government Boys High School PAC Kamra in Attock. The invigilation staff filed a case against Hamza Qayyum and referred the matter to the discipline branch of BISE. The chairman, along with other officials, visited multiple examination centres in Attock. Chairman Adnan Khan stated that the board is enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against cheating, in line with the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. He emphasized that negligence by invigilators would not be tolerated and added that the government is planning further reforms to enhance the examination process. Speaking on the cheating case, he reiterated that strict action would be taken against anyone found using unfair means. Following Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat’s directives, board officials have been inspecting examination centres in remote areas of Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum.

Meanwhile, BISE Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan also visited several centres in Attock. He reviewed seating arrangements, lighting conditions, and the attendance of invigilation staff. He instructed the staff to perform their duties diligently and ensure that students have access to all necessary facilities.