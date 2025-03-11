BISE controller inspects exam centres in Attock  

ATTOCK - Controller of Examinations BISE Rawalpindi, Tanveer Asghar Awan, visited several examination centres in Attock, including Government Boys and Girls High Schools Bahtar, Government High School Qutbal, Government Boys High School PAC Kamra, Government Girls High School AMF Kamra, and Government High School Haji Shah, to oversee the Matriculation First Annual 2025 examination.

During the visit, he inspected the seating arrangements, lighting conditions, and the attendance of invigilators. Issuing instructions to the examination staff, he urged them to perform their duties with honesty and dedication, considering it a national responsibility. He emphasized that it was their duty to provide the best possible facilities to the candidates appearing for the examination.

He further stated that all examination centres were being effectively and comprehensively monitored. He also reported that a student, Hamza Qayyum (Roll No. 905756), was caught red-handed using unfair means at Government Boys High School PAC Kamra.

The case has been forwarded to the Discipline Branch for further action.

The controller asserted that no leniency would be shown in cases involving cheating and that strict measures were in place to maintain the integrity of the examination process.