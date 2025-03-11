Canada ruling party elects Mark Carney as new leader, next PM

OTTAWA - Canada’s Liberal Party overwhelmingly elected Mark Carney as the country’s next prime minister Sunday and the former central banker lost no time in taking a defiant stance against threats from US President Donald Trump. Carney, 59, won 85.9 percent of the ballots cast in the Liberal Party leadership vote, according to the final tally. Carney will take over from outgoing party leader Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the coming days, but he may not have the job for long.

Canada must hold elections by October but Carney could well call a snap poll within weeks. Current polls put the opposition Conservatives as slight favourites. In his victory speech to party supporters, Carney warned the United States under Trump was seeking to seize control of Canada, an effort he said must be defeated. “The Americans want our resources, our water, our land, our country,” Carney told a boisterous crown in Ottawa after the results were announced. Trump is “attacking Canadian workers, families, and businesses. We cannot let him succeed.” Carney, who previously led both the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, soundly defeated his main challenger, Trudeau’s former deputy prime minister, Chrystia Freeland, who has held several senior cabinet positions in the Liberal government that was first elected in 2015.

Since entering the Liberal leadership race, Carney has maintained that he is best candidate to defend Canada against Trump’s attacks.

The US president has repeatedly spoken about annexing Canada and thrown bilateral trade, the lifeblood of the Canadian economy, into chaos with dizzying tariff actions that have veered in various directions since he took office.

Delivering a farewell address to party supporters at a hall in Ottawa before his successor was announced, Trudeau said “Canadians face from our neighbor an existential challenge.”