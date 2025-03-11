Chicken meat price swells to record Rs700 per kg

LAHORE - The prices of poultry meat once again surged in the provincial metropolis on Monday, reaching a record high as retailers are selling chicken meat at Rs700 per kilogram. Despite the issuance of official rate lists by the district administration, authorities have failed to regulate prices, making essential commodities, including chicken, increasingly unaffordable for the middle class. Consumers have expressed frustration over the rising prices in the holy month of Ramazan, accusing the administration of negligence in controlling profiteering.Poultry farming is a rapidly growing business, with many leading national companies establishing their farmhouses across the province. Despite this, the city is experiencing record-high poultry prices, raising concerns among consumers. Poultry dealers claim that increasing production costs, including poultry feed, transportation, and energy expenses, have contributed to the surge in prices. Meanwhile, consumers believe that artificial price manipulation and lack of government oversight are major factors behind the inflation. With poultry being a staple in households, especially during Ramazan, residents have urged authorities to take immediate action to stabilise prices and prevent further financial strain on the public.