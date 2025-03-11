CM launches 3rd phase of mechanised agriculture

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday launched the third phase of mechanized agriculture announcing 60 percent subsidy on super seeders. The launch of the largest super seeder project is likely to significantly reduce smog as the remains of the paddy crop are mixed into the soil with the use of a super seeder. The Agriculture department has sought applications from the farmers for the provision of super seeders in the third phase. The chief minister had formally launched the program by carrying out balloting for 1000 Super Seeders last year. In the second phase, the manufacturing process of 2,000 super seeders is nearing completion. In the third phase, a target has been set to complete the provision of 2000 super seeders before the sowing of wheat in October. Wheat cultivation has improved on more than 110,000 acres of land in Punjab through super seeders. Through super seeders, an increase in production will be possible, crores of rupees will be saved in terms of fertilizers and seeds for the wheat crop. Farmers who get super seeders will provide services on rent to other farmers. In the third phase of super seeders, farmers who own 65 horsepower tractors can apply for super seeder. The farmers can apply from home from the official website www.agripunjab.gov.pk. Application forms are also available in the offices of the concerned Agriculture Officer, Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) or Assistant Director Agricultural Engineering. A toll-free number 0800-17000 has also been established for further information and guidance of the farmers.

CM takes notice of patients’ death due to reaction of injection in Mayo Hospital

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has taken notice of a news regarding reaction of an injection on the patients in Mayo Hospital Lahore. She expressed profound grief and sorrow over the deaths of patients due to the alleged reaction of an injection. She expressed her heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved families and sought a report from the Secretary Specialized & Healthcare.

The chief minister directed to provide best medical treatment facilities to the patients. She said, “I am deeply concerned over the incident of reaction of an injection. Strict action should be taken against those responsible for committing this negligence.”