Collective efforts needed to address women’s issues: SALU VC

SUKKUR - A one-day seminar was held at Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) in Khairpur on Monday to commemorate International Women’s Day. Organised by the Department of Political Science at the Benazir Chair, the seminar focused on women’s roles in society and their empowerment in various spheres of life. Prof Dr Yousuf Khushk, Vice Chancellor of SALU Khairpur, emphasised the significance of women’s contributions worldwide.

He highlighted Pakistan’s progressive stance on women’s rights, granting voting rights since its inception, and acknowledged the visionary leadership of women like Benazir Bhutto.

Dr Khushk stressed the importance of collective efforts to address issues faced by women in Pakistan, encouraging the community to support women’s education, careers, and equal participation in social and economic development. He also appreciated the university’s efforts to empower female faculty members and promote gender equality.

Other notable speakers included Prof Dr Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, and Dr Shahida Ameer Chandio, Head of the Department of Political Science. The seminar concluded with a call for continued efforts to uplift and support women in all sectors, ensuring they receive the recognition and opportunities they deserve in society.