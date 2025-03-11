Court directs NAB to issue summons at Malik Riaz residence abroad

RAWALPINDI - An accountability court on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to issue summons to Bahria Town (BT) Chief Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz at their residences abroad.

Judge Muhammad Akmal Khan issued the directions after the NAB team informed the court that both Malik Riaz and his son Ali Riaz are not in Pakistan presently and they were living in a foreign country.

The court was hearing the reference filed against the property tycoon and government functionaries for al-legedly changing the nature of the land by and encroachment of land in Bahria Town Golf City in Murree. The court directed 20 accused persons present in the court each to submit surety bonds worth Rs500, 000 for pre-arrest bail. The court also directed the NAB to file a detailed report along with necessary documents regarding the death of accused Amjad Saeed, former sub-registrar Murree.

As per available information, the reference involving Bahria Town Golf City project alleges that the BT pos-sessed over 4,500-kanal land in different revenue estates of Murree purchasing from 2006 to 2009.

The BT in connivance with then different government functionaries changed the nature of the said land un-lawfully and established the housing society. Further, the BT allegedly encroached upon hundreds of kanals of land in Murree.

According to the reference, the accused involved in the case have caused loss worth of Rs152 billion to the national exchequer.

The accused in the case include Malik Riaz, his son Ahmed Ali Riaz, Mehboob Shaukat, director of Bah-ria Town; Muhammad Irfan Elahi, then DCO Rawalpindi; Jamal Mustafa Syed, then EDO-R Rawalpindi; Mu-hammad Asif Qureshi, then DO-R Rawalpindi; Ahmed Aziz Tarar, then TMO Murree; Amjad Saeed, then sub-registrar Murree; Adnan Bashir Kiyani, then Naib Tehsildar Murree; Abdul Salam, then TO Planning & Coordination Murree; Muhammad Naseer Ahmed Khan, then conservator of forests Ra-walpindi; Sardar Fida Hussain, also then conservator forests Rawalpindi; Liaqat Hussain Jafri, then DFO Guzara Forest Division Rawalpindi; Raja Tariq Mehmood, also then DFO Guzara Forest Division Rawal-pindi; Amjad Na-waz, then Range Forest Officer Guzara Division Rawalpindi; Raja Haroon ur Rasheed, also then Range Forest Officer Guzara Division Rawalpindi; Ishrat Nawaz and Tanveer Ahmed, then patwaris in Murree; Malik Mumtaz, then Girdawar in Murree; M Naeem Satti, then patwari in Murree; M Khursheed Abbasi, then Girdawar in Murree; Malik Ghulam Mujhtaba, then naib tehsildar in Mur-ree; Khalid Masood Satti, then Tehsildar Murree; Sheikh Waseem Ali Tabish, then tehsildar in Murree; Rama Nayab Khan, then tehsildar in Murree; M Javaid Gill, then Divisional Forest Officer Murree; and Bahria Town through its CEO and di-rectors.