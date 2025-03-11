Cross Stitch’s Eid extravaganza: Where fashion meets tradition

If you're a fashion-forward, style-savvy woman with a passion for shopping, chances are you've recently found yourself swept up in the whirlwind of options regarding Eid lawn collections. But look no further, since this Eid, Cross Stitch’s collection presents beautiful festive-wear for women, showcasing opulent Eastern-inspired ensembles in rich solid hues, intricate tone-on-tone embroideries over luxurious fabrics, and vibrant, expertly embellished pieces that exude elegance and sophistication.

The Premium Lawn Collection from Cross Stitch offers a stunning array of designs that seamlessly blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics. This collection features 25 exquisite pieces, each meticulously crafted to cater to every woman's wardrobe, making it a must-see for fashion enthusiasts.

Notable Pieces

Jasmine Green: A classic 3-piece set featuring intricate embroidered pattis, priced at PKR 10,950, perfect for festive occasions.

Ivory Whisper: A stunning combination of lawn appliqué embroidery and chiffon dupatta, available for PKR 12,550, ideal for elegant evening gatherings.

Aqua Cobalt: This piece stands out with its vibrant colors and detailed embroidery, retailing at PKR 14,550, making it a statement outfit.

Highlights of the Collection

1. Diverse Designs: Each piece is uniquely designed, showcasing a variety of embroidery techniques and fabric choices. From Jacquard shirts to digital prints, the collection caters to diverse tastes and occasions.

2. Vibrant Colors: The color palette ranges from soft pastels like ‘Lily Lux’ and ‘Soft Salmon’ to bold hues such as ‘Aqua Cobalt’ and ‘Crimson Sand’. This variety allows for versatile styling options, whether for outings or formal events.

3.Luxurious Fabrics: Crafted from high-quality materials, including 100% premium cotton and silk, the garments promise comfort without compromising on style. The embroidered dupattas and trousers enhance the overall elegance of each outfit.

4. Care Instructions: The collection emphasizes longevity with care instructions that recommend dry cleaning and moderate ironing temperatures, ensuring your pieces remain pristine.

The Premium Lawn Collection by Cross Stitch is a celebration of craftsmanship and style. With its rich variety, luxurious fabrics, and vibrant colors, this collection promises to elevate any wardrobe. Whether you’re looking for something casual or a statement piece for a special occasion, this collection has something for everyone. Embrace the elegance of lawn fashion with these stunning designs!