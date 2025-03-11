CTD submits interim challan in Karachi airport suicide attack case

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Tuesday submitted an interim challan in the Karachi airport suicide attack case, detailing key findings and identifying suspects involved.

According to the charge sheet, the attack near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport resulted in the deaths of two Chinese nationals and one local citizen, while six others, including a woman, sustained injuries.

The report names Javed and Gul Nisa as arrested suspects, while Shah Fahad has been identified as the suicide bomber. However, the masterminds behind the attack, Bashir Baloch alias Bashir Zaib and Abdul Rahman alias Rahman Kal, remain at large. The charge sheet further states that Zaib and Rahman were responsible for radicalizing Shah Fahad.

Investigations reveal that Javed conducted reconnaissance of the airport before the attack, while Gul Nisa played a role in transporting the explosives-laden vehicle from Balochistan to Karachi. Javed and his accomplice, Siraj alias Danish, were present at the scene during the explosion but managed to escape. Despite multiple attempts, law enforcement agencies have been unable to apprehend the fugitive suspects.

The attack, which took place on October 6 last year, was claimed by the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), according to Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar. Addressing a joint press conference alongside IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Lanjar praised the CTD for swiftly identifying the suspects and facilitators.

He further disclosed that Rs7.1 million was transferred to a bank account belonging to a man named Saeed through a bank employee, Bilal, to purchase the vehicle used in the attack. Investigations into the case are ongoing as authorities continue their efforts to track down the remaining suspects.