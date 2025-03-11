DC takes strict action against artificial price hike

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retd) Nadeem Nasir on Monday took strict notice of the complaints regarding artificial price hike and intensified the crackdown against hoarding and profiteering of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables, flour and sugar.

He also announced elimination of middleman’s role in the supply chain from wholesale markets to retail markets for ensuring direct distribution of daily use commodities to the masses without price manipulation.

He said that the price control magistrates were active in the field and they had arrested 18 shopkeepers due to overcharging during the last 24 hours whereas a case was registered against a sheer violator of the price control act. He said that a total fine of Rs.154,000/- was imposed on 53 profiteers, whereas seven shops were sealed and legal action was initiated against their owners during this period. He said that district administration was fully committed to enforcing price control act in toto. The DC directed the price control magistrates to immediately resolve public complaints by taking strict action against the profiteers without any discrimination.

16 drug traffickers held

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 16 drug traffickers and seized contraband worth hundreds of thousand rupees from their possession. In a crackdown, the teams of various police stations raided the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 16 drug traffickers and recovered 7 kg hashish, 2 kg heroin, 1.1 kg ice, and 69 liters liquor from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused.