Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

DPO distributes welfare cheques among police personnel

NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal, on Monday, distributed welfare cheques amounting to over Rs2.4 million among 30 police officials of the Khyber Police, as approved by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Welfare Department.

Addressing the cheque distribution ceremony, DPO Rai Mazhar Iqbal emphasized that police personnel were a valuable asset, and their welfare remained a top priority. He highlighted that, under special directives from the Inspector General of Police, practical measures were being implemented to enhance the well-being of the police force and address the financial challenges faced by personnel.

These initiatives aim to enable officers to perform their professional duties more effectively. The DPO further stated that all applications from police personnel were being processed on merit to ensure that every deserving officer receives their rightful benefits. He reaffirmed his commitment to continuing such welfare initiatives in the future for the betterment of police personnel.

KP Governor stresses need for strengthening PPP at provincial level

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025