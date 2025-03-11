Electronic filing system introduced in govt offices

MULTAN - Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, South Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Hussain, said that an electronic filing system has been introduced in government offices.

The initiative aims to promote paperless culture, ensuring efficiency, resource conservation, and enhanced transparency in official matters. Presiding over a meeting on the electronic filing system at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department in South Punjab, Multan, he emphasized the importance of timely implementation. He stated that the system will significantly improve work flow, reduce delays, and streamline administrative operations. During the briefing, Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Muhammad Tahir provided a comprehensive update on the implementation process. He highlighted that training sessions were being conducted for all relevant officials to familiarize them with the system.

Additionally, necessary equipment, including computers and related machinery was being provided to officers and their staff. To ensure seamless operation, uninterrupted high-speed internet connectivity is also being arranged. The special secretary directed that the electronic filing system be made fully functional without delay and stressed the need to utilize all available resources to make the system smooth, efficient, and user-friendly.

Wheat covers 1.848m acres in Multan division

Commissioner Amir Kareem Khan spent a busy day in wheat and cotton fields here on Monday where he acknowledged farmers’ contribution to enriching national agriculture landscape with varied varieties of crops and said that over 1.848 million acre area is covered by wheat and another 148,000 acre area brought under early cotton varieties so far in Multan division.

During the visit, the commissioner talked to farmers to get their feedback on crop performance so far and know about their problems, says an official release. The commissioner said that cotton sowing was still ongoing, adding that over 380,000 acre area would be brought under cotton cultivation in Multan division comprising Multan, Khanewal, Vehari and Lodhran districts. He ordered agriculture field staff to remain present in the field to extend guidance to cotton farmers and sought steps to ensure availability of quality seed, fertilizers, and sprays in the market.

He promised that cotton cultivated areas would be preferred for release of canal water.

Director agriculture extension Multan Shahzad Sabir briefed the commissioner on cotton and wheat crops and added that wheat harvest is expected to begin by the end of March.