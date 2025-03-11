Evolving Alliance

President Asif Ali Zardari’s remarks in the joint session of Parliament are revealing. They suggest, more than at any previous point in this tenure, that the alliance between the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), which has so far withstood pressure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), may now be facing serious challenges requiring a firm and coordinated response. At the heart of this strain is the PML-N’s disregard for the PPP’s demands, particularly concerning the opening of new canals on the Indus River to divert water away from Sindh for corporate farming.

Despite protests in Sindh and demonstrations by local farmers, the project has moved forward seemingly without consultation or approval from other government stakeholders. That the PPP has raised this issue so prominently—bringing it from president’s podium in a joint session of lawmakers—indicates the gravity of the situation. Fortunately, the PPP has also stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured its leadership that their concerns over the canal projects will be addressed, offering some hope that tensions over unfulfilled promises will be managed.

This conflict comes at a particularly sensitive time for the two coalition partners, with the Presidency and the Prime Minister’s Office appearing to work at cross-purposes, with directives from each being publicly contradicted by the other. Such a rift could spark a constitutional crisis of a magnitude that even PTI’s challenges could not provoke. In this context, the prime minister’s assurance that a compromise will be reached is a welcome step. Only open dialogue and a recognition of all coalition partners’ concerns can ensure a stable and unified government capable of steering the country forward.