Finance minister says govt committed to support insurance sector

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting the insurance sector, recognising its potential for significant private sector investment.

He further noted that the government seeks to diversify beyond the banking sector for lending purposes, urging the insurance industry to step up and meet the growing demand. This includes expanding the sector by focusing on innovation, enhancing productivity, and driving further growth. The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of chief executive officers from Pakistan’s leading insurance companies. The discussion focused on the growth of the insurance sector and its contributions to the national economy, with a particular emphasis on its impact on the health system, investments in Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs), capital markets, and long-term investment opportunities.

The minister assured the delegation that the government would continue to work closely with industry leaders and stakeholders to ensure the long-term prosperity of the insurance sector, which is a vital component of Pakistan’s economic landscape. Earlier, the delegation presented to the minister and his team key proposals and suggestions aimed at boosting the growth and productivity of the insurance sector. The presentation also highlighted the current statistics of the industry, which boasts assets worth Rs 2,900 billion, alongside 20,000 direct and 234,000 indirect employments. The sector’s contributions were underscored, with Rs 613 billion in gross written premiums and Rs 373 billion in claims paid to date.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb welcomed the delegation’s presentation and expressed his appreciation for the valuable insights provided. He assured the group that the government would carefully consider their proposals, particularly regarding taxation and policy measures necessary for the future growth of the industry. He highlighted that the consultative process for the upcoming federal budget had been deliberately advanced this year. Over 90% of the process has already been completed, with recommendations, proposals, and suggestions received from various stakeholders, including the insurance sector. The finance minister emphasized that a team of experts at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is diligently reviewing each proposal submitted by different sectors, ensuring that the impact on the economy and revenue is thoroughly evaluated. This process aims to develop realistic and actionable policy interventions that will foster the growth of the industry and critical sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan during a meeting here on Monday discussed matters of mutual interest, including economic development, challenges, and opportunities for growth. According to press release issued by finance ministry, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan commended the finance minister and his team for their efforts in leading the country through a period of economic challenges. He noted the significant improvement in Pakistan’s economy despite the heavy odds the nation faced about a year ago. The finance minister acknowledged the crucial role of political leadership, particularly that of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose vision and guidance played a pivotal role in stabilizing the economy and setting it on a sustainable growth path.

He also expressed gratitude for the support extended by President Asif Ali Zardari, particularly in matters related to economic management, the federation, and addressing national economic concerns.

Senator Aurangzeb also lauded governor Punjab for his active engagement with the business community and local chambers. He emphasized that a strong foundation had been established for advancing the country’s economic goals, with a key role to be played by the private sector, particularly businesses, in driving the economy forward and ensuring robust long-term growth.

During the meeting, both leaders agreed on the importance of the agriculture sector as a critical pillar of future economic growth. They acknowledged that agriculture has the potential to serve as the lynchpin in the country’s economic development and must be prioritized to unlock its full capacity.