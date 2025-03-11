Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Fire erupts in Karachi’s Timber Market, several vehicles burnt

NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A massive fire broke out in a wooden warehouse at the Timber Market in the Old Haji Camp area on Monday. According to officials, the fire erupted in a wooden door warehouse spread across three shops in the Napier locality.

As flames quickly spread, four rickshaws and three motorcycles parked behind the warehouse were also engulfed in the blaze. Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were initially dispatched to the scene. However, due to the intensity of the fire, a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) bowser and two additional fire tenders were called in to assist in the operation.

Rescue teams, police, and Rangers also reached the spot, while assistance was sought from the Water Corporation. The fire was brought under control after a strenuous two-and-a-half-hour operation involving six fire brigade vehicles. The cooling process continued for over two hours to prevent any resurgence of flames.

Govt working for public service, economic improvement, says Hanif Abbasi

A spokesperson for the Water Corporation stated that Managing Director (MD) Water Corporation imposed an emergency at the Nipa Plant Hydrant, ensuring a steady supply of water tankers to aid the firefighting efforts. Despite the intensity of the fire, no casualties were reported.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025