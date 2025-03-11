Fire erupts in Karachi’s Timber Market, several vehicles burnt

KARACHI - A massive fire broke out in a wooden warehouse at the Timber Market in the Old Haji Camp area on Monday. According to officials, the fire erupted in a wooden door warehouse spread across three shops in the Napier locality.

As flames quickly spread, four rickshaws and three motorcycles parked behind the warehouse were also engulfed in the blaze. Upon receiving information, four fire tenders were initially dispatched to the scene. However, due to the intensity of the fire, a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) bowser and two additional fire tenders were called in to assist in the operation.

Rescue teams, police, and Rangers also reached the spot, while assistance was sought from the Water Corporation. The fire was brought under control after a strenuous two-and-a-half-hour operation involving six fire brigade vehicles. The cooling process continued for over two hours to prevent any resurgence of flames.

A spokesperson for the Water Corporation stated that Managing Director (MD) Water Corporation imposed an emergency at the Nipa Plant Hydrant, ensuring a steady supply of water tankers to aid the firefighting efforts. Despite the intensity of the fire, no casualties were reported.