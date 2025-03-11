FO issues statement over Pakistan ambassador’s deportation from US

Pakistani Ambassador to Turkmenistan, Ahsan Wagan, was denied entry into the United States and deported from Los Angeles Airport despite holding a valid visa and necessary travel documents, diplomatic sources confirmed.

Wagan, who was on a private visit, was detained by US immigration authorities upon arrival and subsequently sent back. While the exact reasons remain unclear, sources suggest that allegations of administrative corruption during his previous posting in the US may have played a role in the decision.

A seasoned diplomat, Wagan has held key positions throughout his career, including deputy consul general in Los Angeles, ambassador in Muscat, and second secretary at Pakistan’s embassy in Kathmandu. He also managed crisis and consular affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office acknowledged the incident, stating that Wagan was traveling in a personal capacity and that further investigations are ongoing.

The development comes amid speculation that the US may soon impose travel restrictions on multiple countries, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, and several others.

