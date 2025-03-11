Free Iftar Dastarkhwan serves hundreds in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A free ‘Iftar Dastarkhwan’ has been set up in the federal capital, providing meals to hundreds of underprivileged individuals daily, including labourers, daily-wage workers, and the homeless. Sponsored by local philanthropists and organizations, the initiative fosters generosity and communal well-being during Ramazan. Ateeq Afridi, founder of a youth-led volunteer organization, shared that his team has been organizing the Ramazan Meherban Iftar Dastarkhwan for the past nine years, serving around 400 to 500 people daily.

Volunteers, including local and international students, actively participate in the effort. The menu consists of dates, bananas, pakoras, samosas, chicken qorma, naan, roti, halwa, and occasionally zarda. Afridi emphasized that feeding the needy is considered ‘Sadqa Jariya’ in Islam and urged others to contribute to the cause. Fatima, a longtime volunteer, expressed her fulfilment in serving others, while Ocean Lee, a Bahria University student, found the experience inspiring. Kaleem, a daily wage labourer, shared his gratitude, stating that the initiative helps him save money for other necessities. A philanthropist involved in the effort highlighted the increasing number of attendees and affirmed their commitment to continuing the service.