Gaza Sports Gala brings joy to Palestinian students

Rawalpindi - The weeklong Gaza Sports Gala at Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) continues to entertain both Palestinian and Pakistani students, offering a range of sports activities.

The gala features cricket, football, hockey, badminton, basketball, table tennis, and volleyball. Organized as a gesture of solidarity with Palestinian medical students affected by the Israeli war on Gaza, the event takes place after Iftar and runs until Sehri. The festivities, held at RMU’s newly constructed ground, will continue until March 15.

A colourful opening ceremony on Sunday was attended by the ambassadors of Palestine, Sudan, and Kazakhstan, alongside prominent local politicians.

Speaking at the event, RMU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Umer highlighted that the arrangements for night matches were made with the support of philanthropists. He emphasized that the primary goal of the gala was to provide recreational opportunities to Palestinian students who arrived in Pakistan to continue their medical education.

Dr Umer revealed that RMU renovated its old campus grounds for seven sports for Rs7 million, with contributions from philanthropists and RMU alumni.

He noted that 45 Palestinian students have been studying at RMU for the past six months and will eventually return to Gaza to help rebuild its healthcare system. Additionally, 40 Palestinian students from other medical universities have joined the sports gala.

The RMU head also announced a special two-year medical education program tailored for Palestinian students, ensuring their coursework aligns with Gaza’s medical education system.

House job training will be provided after they complete their studies. Palestinian students expressed their gratitude to the Pakistani government and people for their support, describing RMU as a home away from home.