Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Gold prices hold steady for second consecutive day

Web Desk
5:58 PM | March 11, 2025
Business

The price of 24-karat gold remained unchanged at Rs. 306,000 per tola for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold stood at Rs. 262,345, while 10 grams of 22-karat gold traded at Rs. 240,491, with no fluctuations.

Silver prices also remained stable, with per tola silver priced at Rs. 3,388 and 10 grams at Rs. 2,904.

In the international market, gold held firm at $2,910 per ounce, while silver remained unchanged at $32.50 per ounce, the Association reported.

Tags:

