Govt halts fumigation of methyl bromide to help rice exporters

ISLAMABAD - To address the issue of interceptions in Pakistani rice exports to Europe and to enhance agricultural exports, the federal government has immediately halted the fumigation of methyl bromide in Pakistan. The Ministry of National Food Security & Research has taken major policy decisions in this regard. A special meeting, chaired by Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry, was held with participation from all stakeholders, including representatives from provinces, private companies, and multinational corporations.

One of the key decisions taken was to immediately halt the fumigation of methyl bromide in Pakistan. Moving forward, fumigation will be conducted in exporting countries instead of Pakistan, aligning with international standards. Additionally, strict scientific monitoring of import conditions will be implemented within the next two weeks. This move will directly benefit Pakistani rice exporters, as unnecessary fumigation costs will be eliminated. In light of this, the export price of rice will be lowered, making it more competitive in global markets, said a statement issued here. The Rice Exporters Association’s longstanding demands were also reviewed, and measures are being taken to ensure a transparent and fair trade system. Furthermore, the ministry has taken strong action to dismantle the spray mafia and eliminate corruption in the agricultural commodity trade. These reforms will improve Pakistan’s international standing as a reliable rice exporter.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research remains dedicated under the leadership of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain and Federal Secretary Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry to strengthen Pakistan’s agricultural economy and enhance its global export potential.