Govt’s unilateral policies causing grave strain on federation, says President

Asif Ali Zardari says he can’t support decision to carve out more canals from Indus River Recent successful counterterrorism cooperation between US, Pakistan encouraging Urges govt to increase salaries in next budget Amid opposition protest, President addresses Parliament’s joint session for 8th time.

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday called for setting aside personal and political differences and working together to revive the economy, strengthen democracy, and uphold the rule of law.

While addressing the Joint Session of the Parliament at the beginning of new parliamentary year, President Zardari urged the Parliament to focus on promoting good governance, and political and economic stability. “Our people have pinned their hopes on parliament, and we must rise to meet their expectations.” he said.

Asif Ali Zardari appreciated the government’s efforts for putting the country on a positive path to economic growth. He mentioned that our foreign exchange reserves witnessed a surge and a there is a substantial increase in Foreign Direct Investment. The stock market also surged to a historic high. The government also reduced the policy rate and all other economic indicators have shown a healthy sign of improvement. The President reaffirmed the commitment to eradicating the menace of terrorism with the support of the nation and brave Armed Forces.

Asif Ali Zardari emphasized to further strengthen security capabilities and enhance the capacity of the law enforcement agencies to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism.

The President said we are aware of the external support and funding that terrorists are getting today, causing human and financial losses to the nation. He said the entire nation is proud of its security forces and pays rich tribute to their bravery, dedication, and the countless sacrifices they have made in service to the country. The president described the recent successful counterterrorism cooperation between the US and Pakistan as encouraging, emphasising the two countries should build on these successes to renew and enhance cooperation for joint goals. He said Pakistan will enhance its cooperation with friendly regional countries in the areas of trade, economy, and climate and culture exchanges.

He said Pakistan will continue to play its role as a responsible and peace-loving nation.

Talking about the time-tested relationship between Pakistan and China, the President said we will further cement our All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and continue to support the One-China Policy. Asif Ali Zardari also appreciated the support of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, and others for standing by Pakistan in times of economic challenges. He said Pakistan is committed to further strengthening its longstanding historical, cultural, and economic ties with the friendly nations of the Gulf and Central Asia as well as the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Expressing grave concerns over the plight of Kashmiri brethren in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said Pakistan will always stand by them in their struggle for self-determination.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering moral, political and diplomatic support for the Kashmiri people and called upon the international community to take decisive action against atrocities being committed by the Indian Occupation Forces.

The President reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering position for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital saying it is essential for lasting peace in the region.

In order to improve farm productivity, Asif Ali Zardari called for equipping farmers with modern tools.

The President urged the federal and provincial governments to strengthen the agriculture sector, ensure sustainable water management, and bring coordination to manage the growing threats of climate change.

The President stressed the need to invest in the promotion of renewable energy and electric vehicles.

Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan should also diversify its exports, focusing on value-added goods and services. To explore new markets and build a competitive export-oriented economy, we need to make our IT Industry the key driver of economic growth.

Regarding the serious economic hardships being faced by common man, the labourers, and the salaried class, the President urged the government to provide real relief to the people.

He said the government should take measures in the forthcoming budget to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs, which would help reduce the financial burden on them.

Earlier on his arrival to address the Joint Session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received President Asif Ali Zardari at the Parliament House.

Also, Presi¬dent Asif Ali Zardari warned lawmakers in the joint session of parliament that the government’s one-sided way of taking decisions was causing a grave strain on the federation. Addressing the matter in today’s joint parliament session, President Zardari said: “It is … my constitutional duty as your president, my personal obligation as a patriotic Pakistani, to caution this house and the government, that some of your unilateral policies are causing grave strain on the federation. In particular, the government’s unilateral decision to carve out more canals from the Indus River System, despite strong opposition from federating units. “A proposal that I as your president cannot support. I urge this government to abandon this current proposal and work together with all stakeholders to come up with viable, sustainable solutions based on unanimous consensus among the federating units.”

“It is my singular privilege as your president to address for the eighth time the beginning of the parliamentary year,” Zardari said at the beginning of his address as the opposition parties continued to chant slogans against the government. Speaking about the continuation of the country’s democratic journey, he said,“ As we embark on this new parliamentary year, I urge this house in promoting good governance and political economic stability.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday urged the federal government to increase salaries and pensions in the upcoming budget and reduce income taxes on salaried classes besides focusing on creating jobs, instead of downsizing.

The president, in his annual address to the joint session of the parliament marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year, said that the common man, the labourers, and the salaried class were facing serious economic hardships with the people burdened by inflation, high prices of essential items, and rising energy costs.

He said that in the next budget, the Parliament and the government should provide real relief to the people. The government should take measures in the forthcoming budget to increase salaries and pensions, reduce income taxes on salaried classes and lower energy costs, which would help reduce the financial burden on them.

“At the same time, we should avoid downsizing and job cuts. Instead, our focus should be on creating jobs and utilizing trained manpower productively,” the president added.

President Zardari, who had the distinction of being the first civilian president to address the parliament for the eighth time, also called for promoting inclusive and uniform development, ensuring that no province, no district, and no village is left behind.

“The ignored and neglected areas demand urgent attention from the federal government. They also need investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and economic opportunities to address their sense of deprivation.”