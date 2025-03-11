Govt to import raw sugar to curb prices amid surging exports to Afghanistan

The federal government has decided to import raw sugar (Shakkar) to stabilize domestic prices and provide relief to consumers, according to an official statement issued on Monday.

The move is aimed at curbing soaring sugar prices, which have surged by Rs26 per kg since December. Officials believe that importing raw sugar will not only help control market rates but also boost future production, as it can be refined locally.

This decision comes amid a sharp increase in Pakistan’s sugar exports to Afghanistan, which skyrocketed by 4,332% in the first seven months of the ongoing fiscal year. Between July and January, sugar exports to Afghanistan surged to $262.68 million, compared to just $5.93 million during the same period in 2023—marking an increase of $256.76 million year-over-year.

Sugar has now become Pakistan’s top export to Afghanistan, while domestic prices continue to rise. In the wholesale market, sugar is currently priced at Rs150 per kg, with advance deals for March reaching Rs152 per kg.

Traders warn that the hoarding mafia is exploiting the situation, and with Ramazan approaching, there is a significant risk of further price hikes. Pakistan’s monthly sugar consumption stands at 550,000 tons, but it doubles to 1 million tons during Ramazan.

Market analysts attribute the current price hike to the federal cabinet’s October 2024 decision to allow an additional 500,000 metric tons of sugar exports. Although the government had set a retail price cap of Rs145.15 per kg and vowed to monitor prices, traders claim profiteering has pushed rates higher. The cabinet had also warned that sugar exports would be halted if prices exceeded the benchmark, but enforcement remains a concern.

With the holy month of Ramazan approaching and sugar demand set to rise, stakeholders stress the need for swift government action to prevent further inflationary pressure on consumers.