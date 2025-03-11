Govt working for public service, economic improvement, says Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has stated that the PML-N government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is tirelessly working for public service and economic improvement. He emphasized the need for all segments of society to unite against those spreading negative propaganda against Pakistan and its institutions. He lauded the role of state institutions in ensuring national security and stability, stating that effective operations by security forces against internal and external threats are ongoing and that Pakistan’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. He expressed these views while addressing the participants of an Iftar dinner hosted in his honour by Secretary General UBG Zafar Bakhtawari, Zahid Bakhtawari, Abid Bakhtawari, and the Bakhtawari family.

The event was attended by members of the Punjab Assembly, including Raja Muhammad Hanif and Ziaullah Shah, as well as prominent figures such as FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, ICCI President Nasir Qureshi, Chairman Founder Group Tariq Sadiq, and other key representatives from the business community. Business leaders from Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Chakwal, and Jhelum also participated in the ceremony, reflecting the strong engagement of the commercial sector in discussions on economic development. Addressing the gathering, Hanif Abbasi highlighted key economic improvements, noting that foreign exchange reserves had risen from $4 billion in February 2024 to $16 billion. He said that the interest rate, which previously stood at 22%, had now dropped to 12% and was expected to reach a single-digit figure within six months. He added that remittances were projected to reach $35 billion this year, while exports in the textile and IT sectors had increased. He further stated that the inflation rate had been reduced from 38% to 10.5%, and Islamabad had been provided with its first transport system. He emphasized that these figures were reported by independent monitoring institutions, not just government sources, reinforcing the economy’s positive trajectory.

Hanif Abbasi urged the business community to support the government in its efforts to strengthen the country’s economic foundation. He reassured them that a business-friendly budget would be introduced in consultation with traders and that all concerns of the business community would be addressed on a priority basis. He also expressed gratitude to Zafar Bakhtawari and his family for organizing the event. Zafar Bakhtawari, while speaking at the event, praised Hanif Abbasi as a dedicated advocate for the business community. He said that Abbasi had always raised a strong voice in favour of traders and stood by them in difficult times. He expressed confidence that, with Abbasi’s leadership, Pakistan Railways would be transformed into a profitable institution, further contributing to the country’s economic stability. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari also spoke on the occasion, acknowledging Abbasi’s contributions to development projects such as the Metro Bus and expressing hope that he would similarly bring positive changes to the railway sector. The speakers credited the government for stabilizing the national economy and creating a business-friendly environment. They noted improvements in the ease of doing business, trade policies, and investment climate, predicting that 2025 would be a year of economic prosperity. They urged the business community to work closely with the government and reaffirmed their commitment to national progress. The event concluded with a collective call for unity, emphasizing that Pakistan must come first.

The participants expressed confidence that the government’s economic policies would continue to drive growth and development, and they reaffirmed their commitment to countering negative campaigns against the country.

They thanked all attendees for their participation and reiterated their hope for a brighter future for Pakistan’s economy.