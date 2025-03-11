Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Greed Turns Ramadan Blessings to Agony

March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

Quaid-e-Azam warned of the curse of black marketing and hoarding, stating that it “undermines the entire system of control and regulation of foodstuffs and essential commodities and causes wholesale starvation, want, and even death.” The greed of traders, both retail and wholesale, has turned Ramadan from a month of blessings for the poor into a time of suffering. The state, funded by taxpayers to serve the people, has consistently failed to address this issue. For decades, the government has offered only lip service while failing to take meaningful action. At most, nominal fines are imposed, but no concrete punitive measures are taken against those responsible. Such gross irregularities persist because the ruling elite and bureaucracy choose to turn a blind eye, regardless of who is in power.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah considered black marketing “a greater crime than the biggest and most heinous crimes.” Numerous Hadiths also condemn this practice. Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan has been in hibernation ever since the likes of Iskandar Mirza and others reduced his dream of a modern, democratic welfare state to a country ruled by men devoid of vision and ethics, driven solely by greed. The political midgets nurtured by this system are beholden to vested interests and have consistently resisted bringing them into the tax net. The height of hypocrisy is that these very criminals and their political patrons rush to perform Umrah while perpetuating economic exploitation.

MALIK TARIQ ALI,

Lahore.

