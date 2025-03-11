Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Green, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh govt

Green, Orange Line bus services handed over to Sindh govt
NEWS WIRE
March 11, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi, National

KARACHI  -  The operational control of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services was officially handed over to the Sindh government on Monday.

In this regard, a ceremony was held at the Operational Command and Control Center in Karachi’s Garden area, where CEO of PIDCL, Waseem Bajwa, transferred the operational control of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services to Transport Secretary Asad Zamin.

The event was also attended by Managing Director of Sindh Mass Transit Authority, Kamal Dayo, along with other senior officials of the Orange Line and Green Line BRT services.

In a statement regarding the takeover of the operational control of these services, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that the transfer of the Green Line and Orange Line bus services to the Sindh government is a significant step toward further organising the public transport network.

Free Iftar Dastarkhwan serves hundreds in Islamabad

He reasserted the Sindh government’s resolve to undertake all possible steps to enhance and maintain these bus services in order to provide the best traveling facilities to citizens. Sharjeel Memon also said that the government is working to improve the performance of these bus services with the help of modern technology and routine maintenance. He highlighted that an efficient and integrated urban transport system is being constructed in Karachi, with future plans to integrate the BRT lines with other public transportation systems.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-10/Lahore/epaper_img_1741590563.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025