Gunmen attack Jaffer Express, driver critically injured

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the Jaffer Express traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, critically injuring the train driver.

The attack occurred in the Bolan region near Piro Gandari after the train departed Quetta at 9:30 AM. Reports indicate that gunfire is still ongoing in the area.

Security forces have cordoned off the mountainous region near Machh, where mobile services remain unavailable.

A Balochistan government spokesperson stated that the nature of the attack is under investigation, with terrorism not being ruled out.

An emergency has been declared at Sibi Hospital, and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.