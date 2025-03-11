Tuesday, March 11, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Gunmen attack Jaffer Express, driver critically injured

Gunmen attack Jaffer Express, driver critically injured
Web Desk
3:58 PM | March 11, 2025
National

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on the Jaffer Express traveling from Quetta to Peshawar, critically injuring the train driver.

The attack occurred in the Bolan region near Piro Gandari after the train departed Quetta at 9:30 AM. Reports indicate that gunfire is still ongoing in the area.

Security forces have cordoned off the mountainous region near Machh, where mobile services remain unavailable.

A Balochistan government spokesperson stated that the nature of the attack is under investigation, with terrorism not being ruled out.

An emergency has been declared at Sibi Hospital, and ambulances have been dispatched to the scene.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1741677647.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025